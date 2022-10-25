Derbyshire police were called just after 6.30pm on Sunday, October 23, to reports that an elderly man was missing from his home in Bamford after going out on his electric bike at around 1pm that day.

A search operation was launched including police, family members, and Edale Mountain Rescue Team. The mountain rescue team said this sadly turned into a body recovery at around 8.15pm when the body of a man was found in an inaccessible area near the Derwent Dam, close to Fairholmes. Derbyshire Police have confirmed the body was identified as that of the missing person.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, and a file is being prepared for the coroner. Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this sad time.”

The body was found in an inaccessible area near Derwent Dam.