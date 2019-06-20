Body found in search for missing Derbyshire man

A body has been found in the search for missing Derbyshire man Steven Jones.

Mr Jones, 35, had been reported missing from his home in Hartshorne Road, Woodville on Tuesday (June 18).

Steven Jones was reported missing on June 18.

Officers conducting the search for Mr Jones have confirmed that a body has been found, and that his family have been informed.

Formal identification is yet to take place, and at this time Derbyshire Police do not believe there is any third party involvement with the death.

A police spokesman said: "The body of a man believed to be Steven Jones has been found in Woodville.

"Officers searching for Mr Jones, who was reported missing on Tuesday, June 18, found a body off Hartshorne Road, Woodville at around 7pm yesterday evening (June 19).

"Steven’s family are aware that a body has been found. Our thoughts are with them at this time, and they are receiving support from specialist officers.

"Formal identification is yet to take place and detectives are currently investigating the circumstances. At this time it is not believed that there is any third party involvement.