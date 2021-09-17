Body found in Peak District village
Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in a Peak District village.
A member of the public called police at around 10am yesterday (Thursday) after noticing the body at the roadside in Abney, near to Great Hucklow.
The road was closed while investigations were carried out at the scene. Enquiries are continuing and a file is being prepared for the coroner.
A police spokesperson added: “At this time, we are not treating the man’s death as suspicious.”