Barred Buxton drinker punched town pub landlord in the head

Quarry worker Terry Pickering, 34, had been banned from the Queen’s Head Hotel three weeks before the assault due to his “behaviour”.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard that during the January 12 incident Pickering appeared at the pub and sat down next to his victim, asking why he was barred.

Prosecutor Becky Allsop said: “He wanted to discuss Covid with (the victim) and started to record him on his phone.”

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The assault took place at the Queen's Head in Buxton

Ms Allsop said after refusing to leave Pickering then announced “I’m an anti-vaxxer” and he was going to “leave the pub empty”, telling customers they should go elsewhere.

As the pub’s landlord - with help from friends - took Pickering by the arm to escort him out, the defendant swung his fist.

Prosecutor Ms Allsop said: “The blow connected with (the victim’s) head, landing above his left ear, causing pain, discomfort and swelling.”

During a police interview Pickering - who has no previous convictions - made no comment.

Pickering’s solicitor Kirsten Collings said: “He doesn’t challenge the evidence at all - he regrets not walking away.

“He is not an anti-vaxxer - he wanted to talk about Covid - but he appreciates he had too much to drink.

“He regrets the behaviour and since January 12 he has not had a drink.”

Pickering, of Torr Street, admitted common assault.