Bakewell man jailed for historic sexual offences against children

A Bakewell man has been jailed after being found guilty of sexually abusing children between 1977 and 1985.

Andrew Wilson, 62 of Baslow Road, was charged with nine offences of sexual assault against three girls who were all under the age of 16 at the time.

The offences took place at Moorfields Care Home in Sinfin where Wilson was employed as a social worker.

He has today been jailed for 40 months.

DC Nicky Ward from the Major Operations Unit said: “Andrew Wilson was in a position of trust at the care home which was a position he abused. The girls he assaulted were young and vulnerable.

“I hope that the victims, who are now women, can rest with the fact that justice has eventually been served. I hope that this result provides reassurance to people that if they report this type of sexual abuse to the police or other agencies that they will be dealt with in a sympathetic and supportive way.”