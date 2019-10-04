Arrests made after man seriously injured in 'air pistol' incident in Buxton

Two men have been arrested after an 'air pistol' incident in Buxton.

Derbyshire Police were called at 12.30am this morning (Friday, October 4) to reports of an assault in Midland Terrace, Buxton.

“At the scene a man was found with serious, but not life-threatening or changing injuries," said a spokesperson for the force.

“Two other men were arrested at two other addresses in the town and an air pistol was located.

“The pair, a 40-year-old and 26-year-old from Buxton, remain in police custody as enquiries continue."

Pics from @DerbyshireARU.

Anyone who was in the area at the time, in particular drivers who may have dashcam footage, is asked to contact Derbyshire Police on the 101 number with reference 24-041019.