Armed police prevent man doused in petrol from setting himself on fire in Buxton

Swift actions by armed police prevented a man who had doused himself in petrol from setting himself on fire in Buxton.

Derbyshire Armed Response Unit have tweeted about the incident, saying: "A missing suicidal male in Buxton is now getting the help he needs.

"Spotted by officers in his vehicle, but made off.

"He stopped when we got behind him and swift action prevented him igniting the petrol he had doused himself with.

"Now getting help he needs. Great work by all."

A spokesperson from Derbyshire police said: "Officers spotted a high risk missing person from the Greater Manchester area driving in Hayfield at 3.45am today (Nov 20).

“The vehicle failed to stop and, after being followed by police at normal speeds, was stopped on Corbar Hill, outside Buxton, after a spike strip was used.

“Officers smashed the window of the vehicle and safely removed the man who had doused himself, and the inside of the vehicle, in petrol.

“Colleagues from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue and the East Midlands Ambulance Service also attended the scene and the man was left in the care of paramedics.”