Appeal to find missing Derbyshire man Graham

Derbyshire Police are concerned for the safety of Robert Graham Moore, known as Graham, of Grove Place, Youlgrave, Bakewell.

He was last seen at 1.30pm on Sunday June 16 at Sainsbury’s in Matlock.

Have you seen him?

The 64-year-old is described as being white, around 6ft tall with short grey hair and glasses.

Graham is a keen walker in countryside around Youlgrave and also regularly visits Matlock and Buxton.

He drives a silver Vauxhall Astra, registration starting KV10, and police also want to hear from anyone who has seen this vehicle parked up in the last few days.

If you have seen Graham, or know of his whereabouts, contact Derbyshire immediately on 101 with reference number 770 of June 19.