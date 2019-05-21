Appeal to find man missing from Whaley Bridge

Derbyshire Constabulary officers are concerned for a missing 34-year-olds safety and are trying to locate him.

Christopher Messina is described as white, 5ft 9 ins tall, of a slim build and has short dark hair.

Missing Christopher Messina.

He was last seen wearing dark coloured jeans, a red polo shirt, black fleece jacket and brown shoes. He was carrying a brown satchel.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone who has seen Mr Messina or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 835 of May 20."

You can also contact police using the following methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.