Appeal into five separate burglaries across High Peak in same night

Derbyshire Police are appealing for information after five burglaries during the same evening in parts of the High Peak.

Two homes, a garage, a shed and a pub were targeted sometime between Saturday, July 20, and Sunday, July 21.

Can you help police?

A mobile was phone was stolen from a handbag at a property on Marsh Lane, at New Mills. It was discovered by the homeowner after he was disturbed by a noise outside his home at 7.40am on Sunday.

At about 1.20am on Sunday, a man was woken up by a dog barking, and disturbed someone on his way in to the kitchen of his home on Hockerley New Road in Whaley Bridge. Nothing was stolen.

The garage of a property on Miller’s Vale in New Mills was broken in to sometime between Saturday and Sunday. A black Cannondale mountain bike was stolen.

Also during the same night, a shed in the garden of a property on Park Terrace at Glossop was targeted.

Police also had reports of a man seen running away from the Old Bulls Head pub, on New Road, at Buxworth at about 3.40am. A laptop and a set of car keys had been taken.

None of these incidents took place during the recent evacuations related to the risk of the Toddbrook Reservoir breaching.

A police spokesman said: "Our officers have been carrying out enquiries, and would like to speak to anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious, or have any information about the incidents.

"If you think you may be able to help, please get in touch using the non-emergency 101 number, or by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Please quote the reference number 19*381126 and name of the officer in the case, DC Tim Brown, in any correspondence."