Appeal for witnesses after assault outside Buxton nightclub

The incident occurred between 1am and 2am on Sunday February 27.

It is believed that there was an argument or confrontation involving four men outside Level 2 on Scarsdale Place, police said.

One of the men was then allegedly punched and kicked. He suffered cuts and bruises to his head, hands and body and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault outside a Buxton nightclub

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information which could help their enquiries.