Appeal for witnesses after assault outside Buxton nightclub
Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted outside a nightclub in Buxton.
The incident occurred between 1am and 2am on Sunday February 27.
It is believed that there was an argument or confrontation involving four men outside Level 2 on Scarsdale Place, police said.
One of the men was then allegedly punched and kicked. He suffered cuts and bruises to his head, hands and body and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information which could help their enquiries.
Anyone with information should contact police, quoting the reference 22*122511, by calling 101 or via the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.