Appeal for witnesses after assault in Buxton convenience store

Detectives investigating an assault in a convenience store in Buxton are appealing for a witness to the incident to come forward.

Police were called to reports of an altercation between two men in the McColls store in Spring Gardens, Buxton at about 7.30pm on Saturday, June 15.

The victim of the assault received minor injuries, Derbyshire police said.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "In the store at the time was a man who officers are keen to speak to. He intervened during the altercation and led the perpetrator out of the store."

The man is described as shaven headed and wearing a t-shirt.

Call Derbyshire police on 101 and quote reference 19*309172.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.