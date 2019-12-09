Appeal for information after 'rock thrown at care home window' in Buxton

Police are searching for the person reponsible for smashing a window at a Buxton care home.

At around 10.45pm on Sunday, December 8 a rock was thrown at a window of a care home in Broard Walk, causing significant damage.

Thankfully, there were no residents in the room beyond when the window was shattered.

Witnesses have told police a man was seen running along Broard Walk toward West Road at the time of the incident.

Officers want to hear from witnesses, or anyone who has dashcam footage and was driving in the area at the time.

If you have any information that could help, you should call Derbyshire Police on the non-emergency number 101.

Quote the officer on the case, PC Kirsty Wallace-Parr, along with the crime reference number 19*657044.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.