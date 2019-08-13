Appeal after young man punched to the floor in attempted robbery in Buxton

Police are appealing for witnesses to an attempted robbery in Buxton to come forward.

Officers are investigating an attempted robbery on Granby Road, in Fairfield, which happened at about 3am on Monday, August 5.

An 18-year-old man was walking home along the steps and footpath which runs alongside Morrisons and on to Granby Road, when he noticed two men.

They approached the victim and demanded he handed over his belongings before punching him to the floor. He suffered a black eye, bruising and cuts to his face, and a sprained ankle. Nothing was stolen.

The men are described as being tall and slim and aged in their 20s. They were wearing dark clothing, one with a navy blue hooded sports top.

Call Derbyshire police on 101 and quote the reference number 19*415933 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Kirsty Mellor, in any correspondence.