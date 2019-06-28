Appeal after two attempted burglaries in Chapel

Police investigating two attempted burglaries in Chapel are asking for anyone with information about the incidents to come forward.

Officers were called to reports that two properties in Wood Cutters Way had been attempted to be broken into. The houses were not entered and nothing was stolen.

The incidents took place between 11pm on June 23 and 7.30am on June 24.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area between those times.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 and quote reference 19*325381.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.