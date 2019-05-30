Appeal after Derbyshire incident sees Land Rover driver 'assaulted and threatened with baseball bat'

Police are appealing for witnesses after an incident in Derbyshire saw a Land Rover driver 'assaulted and threatened with a baseball bat'.

It happened around 3pm on Monday, May 6, near St John the Baptist Church in Bamford.

It is alleged that the driver of a black Vauxhall assaulted the driver of a brown Land Rover Vogue and threatened both him and his passenger with a baseball bat.

The Vauxhall driver then drove away from the scene. The Land Rover driver sustained minor injuries, but did not require hospital treatment.

Several people witnessed the incident, and officers are keen to speak to them as part of their investigation.

In particular, they would like to identify a lorry driver who stopped to help the victim.

If you have any information which could help, call police on 101.

Quote the reference number 19000230166 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Gareth Podmore.

