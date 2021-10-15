A6 closed between Chapel-en-le-Frith and Whaley Bridge after serious collision
The A6 is closed between Chapel-en-le-Frith and Whaley Bridge after a serious collision.
Friday, 15th October 2021, 6:25 pm
Police said the road is closed between the roundabout at the Fickle Mermaid pub and the roundabout at the junction of Buxton Road.
Local diversions are in place and drivers are advised to find alternative routes.
A helicopter has been reported in the area and the road is expected to be closed for some time.