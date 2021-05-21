92 people arrested for drink driving in Derbyshire since end of lockdown

The force also said that between June and September 2020, 203 drivers tested positive for being over the legal limit and it is feared this could increase even further this summer.

Driving while under the influence of alcohol is one of the biggest causes of accidents across the UK and statistics have revealed drivers to be 23 times more likely to be involved in a fatal crash when intoxicated.

Police are urging people to be responsible after revealing 92 people have been arrested for drink driving since lockdown ended in March

Inspector Greg Hunt, who leads the force’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “With a combination of restrictions easing and with warmer weather on the horizon, more people will be meeting up earlier in the day, which can also mean the potential for drink driving to become a heightened issue.

“We understand how tough the past year has been and it’s only natural that people want to get out and celebrate the lifting of lockdown with their families and friends, all we ask is that people do so responsibly and keep others from harm.

“Any amount can affect your ability to drive. Just one drink could cause a collision or have life-changing consequences for you or those around you. The last thing my officers want to be tasked with is knocking on a family’s door to tell them their loved one has died in a road traffic collision, due to irresponsible actions that could have easily been prevented.

“Our officers will be out on patrol taking a firm stance against anyone found to be over the legal limit when in control of a vehicle.

“Our message is simple, be prepared and enjoy the summer by thinking ahead. Don’t ever get behind the wheel of a car when under the influence – book a taxi, appoint a designated driver, take a walk, but don’t be tempted to drive. You’ll not only be putting your own life at risk, but also the lives of others.