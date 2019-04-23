70-year-old woman killed in High Peak crash 'touched the hearts of many people'

The family of a woman killed in a five-vehicle collision in the High Peak have described her as 'the kindest, most creative person you could know'.

The collision occurred on the A624 at Chunal on Tuesday April 16 and involved a Mitsubishi L200, a lorry, a Lexus IS220, a Vauxhall Corsa and a Vauxhall Insignia.

Suzanne Sheil, who was driving the Vauxhall Corsa, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family have now released the following tribute to the 70-year-old who was from Simmondley: “Suzanne was the kindest, most creative person you could know. A wife, a Mum, a Nannie, a dear friend - she touched the hearts of many people.

“She was a passionate seamstress and an expert crafter, with unrelenting enthusiasm and devotion.

“Above all, Suzanne will be remembered by so many for her compassionate and kind heart, as she always looked to help others whenever she could.

“It's for this and countless other reasons, that she'll be sorely missed by this world.”

A 41-year-old man, the driver of the Mitsubishi, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains.

Investigating officers would like to hear from anyone who was travelling nearby at the time and may have witnessed the incident.

They would also like to speak with anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "If you believe you have video that may help the investigation then it should be downloaded to an external device and secured for officers to view."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 19*192963 and the name of the officer in the case, Sergeant Scott Riley, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.