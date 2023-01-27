News you can trust since 1852
2ft long knife found near Buxton train station

A large knife has been handed in to the police after being found by a member of the public sticking out of the ground near Buxton train station.

By Lucy Ball
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 1:42pm

The large two-foot long knife was found near the rear of Buxton train station and has been handed into to Buxton police.

Pc Podmore of Buxton town centre safer neighbourhood team, said: “We are very grateful to the concerned citizen who took the initiative to hand this into us, as this could have been used to cause serious injury to someone, which is deeply troubling and I would urge everyone to be vigilant to the presence of knives similar to this in the Buxton area, fortunately this knife is now in the process of being destroyed.

"Weapons like these can do to destroy lives, and I would urge any information that would support police action in targeting weapons like this to be made directly to Derbyshire police.”

The 2ft long knife is now going to be destroyed. Pic submitted
