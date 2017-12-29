16-year-old girl missing from Chapel-en-le-Frith

Police are appealing for help to trace a teenager who has gone missing from Chapel-en-le-Frith.

Madison Broxton, 16, has been missing since the early hours of Thursday December 28/

Madison, who lives on Manchester Road, is described as white, 5ft 3ins tall with a slim build and straight, black shoulder length hair.

She was wearing a grey hoody with black leggings and black trainers.

Madison has two tattoos; one featuring roman numerals on her left collarbone and the other a black and grey rose on her left wrist.

Police believe she may have travelled to Burnley in Greater Manchester.

Anyone with any information on Madison’s whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 and quote incident 10 of December 28.