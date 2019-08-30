155mph police chase on M1 in Derbyshire to be shown on TV tonight

A 155mph chase on the M1 in Derbyshire will be shown on TV tonight.

The incident is set to feature on the latest episode of Channel 5's Traffic Cops, which airs at 8pm.

Traffic Cops airs on Channel 5 at 8pm on Mondays

Viewers will see traffic cop Karl Jackson hitting speeds of 155mph as he races to intercept a getaway car being used by a gang of suspected thieves.

To avoid getting involved in a high-speed pursuit Karl waits for other units to arrive as the Traffic Cops plan to box the getaway car in by surrounding it.

But before backup arrives, Karl’s cover is blown and the target vehicle makes a run for it.

Karl and other units give chase and it’s only with the help of an HGV driver cutting off an escape route, that the Traffic Cops are able to execute a rolling road block in the busy outside lane alongside the central reservation, bringing the pursuit to a dramatic end.

