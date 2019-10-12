13-year-old girl missing from High Peak found safe and well

Police who were hunting for a 13-year-old girl who had gone missing from the High Peak say she has been found safe and well.

Layla Mann, 13, had gone missing from Fernilee yesterday afternoon, Friday, October 11.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: "Layla Mann, 1 who was missing from Fernilee has been found safe and well after one of our Facebook followers saw her and got in touch. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."

