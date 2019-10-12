13-year-old girl missing from High Peak

Police are hunting for a 13-year-old girl who has gone missing from the High Peak.

Layla Mann, 13 has gone missing from Fernilee and was last seen yesterday afternoon, Friday, October 11.

Missing Layla Mann from Fernilee is only 13

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: "She is about 5ft 8ins tall with dark hair and a small tattoo on her wrist which reads CM.

"Layla was last seen wearing grey leggings, a grey school hooded top, black trainers and a black coat."

Anyone who has any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police on the 101 number with reference 912 of October 11 or click here to contact the force online.