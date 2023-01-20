Buxton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team ran its annual festive crack down on drink and drug drivers between November 21 and January 1.

In that time 12 people were arrested – eight were arrested after failing a roadside breath test while a further four were arrested for failing to provide a specimen.

One person tested positive for both drink and drugs.

Five of the drivers who tested positive for alcohol had been involved in a collision.

Officers also seized three uninsured vehicles and issued the drivers of three other vehicles with prohibition notices due to dangerous defects.

High Peak Sergeant Luke Christian, who led the campaign, said: “We know from speaking to residents in the High Peak community that drink and drug driving is a major concern for them.

“Anyone driving while under the influence poses a very real threat so we are determined to take positive action to tackle this issue.

“Operation Limit, which ran forcewide over the festive period, combined with this campaign here in the High Peak, is just one part of our efforts to make our roads safer for all users.

“All too often our officers have to deal with the tragic consequences of drink and drug driving – and then have to break the kind of news that no family ever wants to hear.

“While the vast majority of drivers do stick to the rules and drive responsibly, it only takes one person and a split second decision to drive while under the influence to cause a lifetime of heartache.

“If you have concerns that someone is driving while under the influence of drink or drugs, then please don’t hesitate to contact us – your call could save a life.”

Across Derbyshire, during the clamp down known as Operation Limit, 180 drivers were arrested– with the highest reading of 150 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath being nearly five times the legal drink drive limit of 35.

A total of 469 roadside tests were carried out on drivers, with 124 people arrested after they were found positive for alcohol, and 47 positive for drugs. Six tested positive for both drugs and alcohol.