Crash drink-driver had been struggling after Chesterfield FC fracas

A crash drink-driver who has been struggling to cope after a fracas at a Chesterfield FC away match has been banned from the road for 20 months.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, February 28, how Louis McAndrew, 19, had been drink-driving at Dunston Lane, Newbold, Chesterfield, and collided with a parked car at nearby Kendal Road before going back to his parents’ home.

Defence solicitor Anton Balkitis said McAndrew had been left upset after he had been at the Lincoln City v Chesterfield FC match, last year, where there had been a brawl and on February 10, this year, he had got into a car to go and see his brother.

Mr Balkitis added: “He said it was a foolish and stupid thing to do. He ran into the back of a car parked on his brother’s road.

“He drove around a corner to his parent’s on the next street and he panicked and went to bed and was woken with police in his house.

“His parents were away at the time on holiday.”

Mr Balkitis explained that McAndrew lives with his parents and is paying board.

McAndrew, of Windermere Road, Chesterfield, pleaded guilty to exceeding the drink-drive limit after he registered 77microgrammes of alcohol in 100millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35microgrammes.

The defendant’s mother told the court her son has never been in trouble but his recent difficulties and depression have stemmed from the football match, last year, where there was a brawl.

Violence had flared on Lincoln’s High Street, on Saturday, October 7, last year, when a brawl involving men in full view of the public took place at around 4.30pm, on the day Lincoln City took on Chesterfield FC in a Sky Bet League Two fixture.

Magistrates fined McAndrew £343 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

The defendant was also disqualified from driving for 20 months but if he completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course the ban can be reduced by 22 weeks.