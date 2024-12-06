Buxton man jailed after pleading guilty to several offences – including sexually assaulting young boy

A man who sexually assaulted a young boy and physically assaulted two other children has been jailed – after a detective said he had “devastated” his victims’ lives.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Tyrrell sexually assaulted the boy on a number of occasions, as well as slapping and kicking him. The matters came to light when the boy told family members about what had happened.

Tyrrell also physically assaulted two other children and engaged in controlling and coercive behaviour towards his partner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 29-year-old of St James Court, Buxton – and formerly of Glossop – was subsequently arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault, three counts of cruelty to a person under 16 and one count of controlling and coercive behaviour.

Tyrrell was handed a jail sentence of two years and nine months after appearing at court.

He initially denied the offences but later pleaded guilty on the day of trial at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court. He appeared at Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on November 7, where he was jailed for two years and nine months.

He was also handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for ten years, ordered to sign the sex offenders register and was given a restraining order.

Detective Constable Danielle Lynch, who led the investigation, said: "Tyrrell's behaviour towards his victims has devastated their lives."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As well as the physical scars, they all continue to have to deal with the mental and emotional trauma he caused them.

“This case has been hanging over their heads for quite some time so I am glad it has now been finalised and Tyrrell is behind bars for these crimes.”