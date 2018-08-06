Councils looking at new High Peak sites for older people’s care homes

Proposals to provide much-needed homes for older people are being discussed by Derbyshire County Council and High Peak Borough Council.

The initial talks are part of a joint countywide strategy to ensure there is enough accommodation to meet the needs of a growing ageing population which can provide support when needed.

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Coun Jean Wharmby, said: “As we are all living longer, we know there are not enough suitable homes across Derbyshire for older people.

“By working jointly with High Peak Borough Council and other partners we are looking for sites that could provide much-needed accessible, affordable homes to help people lead independent, dignified lives as part of our £30m commitment to provide modern care homes for older people.

“We have held initial talks with High Peak Borough Council to try to drive this forward.

“We’re looking at a number of options, but it’s too early to say at this stage where they might be.”

Derbyshire’s population of over-65s is currently estimated to be around 160,300 with the number predicted to rise to 181,200 by 2020 – an increase of 11 per cent.