Councillor’s gift to Peak School

Students at Peak School in Chinley have been given high visibility jackets to help keep them safe when travelling to and from school.

They were provided by local councillor Tony Ashton after concerns were brought to the Chapel and Chinley Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team about speeding on Hayfield Road.

PCSO Karen Green, of the Chapel and Chinley Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Speed checks were carried out and cameras were used by officers to monitor concerns, and although no issues came to light in this location, we discovered there was more of an issue further along the road towards Chinley, and also around the safety children and adults at nearby Peak School on Buxton Road.

“Hopefully these high visibility vests will help children be seen as they walk to and from school, or when they are out and about.”

PCSO Green added: “We are monitoring the concerns in this area, and speed checks will be carried out in the area.”

Peak Special School is a nursery to 19 years school which caters for children and young adults with a range of needs but particularly those with profound and multiple learning difficulties (PMLD), communication difficulties, and those with challenging behaviour linked to their associated learning difficulties.

The 15 jackets were handed over to the school just before Christmas by PCSO Karen Green and Councillor Allison Fox.

To contact the Chapel and Chinley Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team call 101, or send them a message online through the My Local Police pages of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.

