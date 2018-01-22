Council planners reject new Buxton housing development

Controversial plans to build up to 120 houses on the outskirts of Buxton have been thrown out by councillors.

Members of High Peak Borough Council's Development Control Committee voted unanimously this afternoon (Monday) to reject an outline application by Persimmon Homes for the new residential development on grazing land at the corner of the A53 Leek Road and the A54 Macclesfield Road.

The proposal also included the realignment of part of Macclesfield Main Road and its junction with Leek Road.

A planning officer's report prepared in advance of the meeting had recommended councillors reject the application due to the development's "prominent, visual intrusion into the landscape" and "undesirable encroachment into the open countryside".

Around 110 representations had been submitted to the council in opposition to the plans.

