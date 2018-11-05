Company wants to build solar farm in Buxton

A company is planning to build a solar farm in Buxton.

Intelligent Alternatives said the proposed facility on land at Bailey Flat Farm, Fairfield, would power approximately 4,360 homes.

The Glasgow-based firm is yet to submit a planning application to High Peak Borough Council.

However, in an application for an Environmental Impact Assessment, Intelligent Alternatives said: "At this stage, it is anticipated that a solar farm of up to c. 14.4MW could be developed, powering approximately 4,360 homes and saving c. 6,200 tonnes of CO2 annually for at least 40 years.

"Solar panels will be mounted on metal frames, secured to the ground by metal piles.

"The maximum height of the panels above ground level (AGL) will be three metres.

"The panels will face due south and will be dark blue or black in appearance.

"A number of small buildings will be required to house inverters, transformers, substations, batteries and communications equipment.

"Overall, it is considered that the proposals will not result in significant landscape or visual impacts.

"There is limited noise from fans on inverters and batteries.

"The inverters will not operate at sensitive times (i.e. at night) as the proposals will not generate power during the hours of darkness.

"Glint and glare issues will be minimal as the site is not directly overlooked from the south.

"With regards to access, traffic and transport effects, no significant effects are anticipated.

"There will be regular traffic movements during construction.

"However, during operation and maintenance, visits to the site will be infrequent.

"Construction is expected to last approximately six months and deliveries would be restricted to usual working hours."

IN OTHER NEWS: Vacant Buxton care home to be turned into apartments



Environmental Impact Assessment not required

The council said an Environmental Impact Assessment was not required for the proposed solar farm.

In a report, the authority said: "On balance, the visual impact of the proposed development is likely to be largelylocalised.

"However, given the proximity to the Peak District National Park, closer analysis of this issue will be necessary at the planning application stage.

"Therefore in terms of character, location and type of impact, the proposal is not expected to give rise to any significant adverse effects and is not considered to be Environmental Impact Assessment development.

"An Environmental Impact Assessment is not required."