Combs Brownies collect gifts for needy people as part of pack’s 60th anniversary

Combs Brownies kept up their tradition of lending hands and helping others as part of the group’s 60th birthday celebrations.

They collected new toys for a reverse Santa project, food for the foodbank and warm clothing, sleeping bags and toiletries for the Wellspring homeless charity.

The 1st Combs Brownies will take part in this month’s Remembrance service and parade and December’s angel festival at the Parish Church.

Many more activities have been planned by the girls up to the festive season, including making their own Christmas cakes.

The Brownies and leaders have expressed thanks to everyone who has helped the pack over the last 60 years, To contact Combs Brownies, call 01298 812053.