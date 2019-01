Today the weather is expected to be cold and wintry with a cold breeze.

Showers are predicted for noon with highs of 7 °C.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Initially cold with some wintry showers during the morning, more numerous in the east. Becoming drier and brighter later, with temperatures very gradually rising, although it will feel cold in the continuing breeze."

Tonight will be mainly dry with a minimum temperature 1 °C.