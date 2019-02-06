Closing date for Buxton's Marks and Spencer store announced

The closing date for Buxton's Marks and Spencer store has today been announced.

The company has confirmed that the Spring Gardens store will close in April.

Buxton's M&S store

Buxton's Marks and Spencer store facing closure

In a statement, an M&S spokesperson said: “Proposing to close M&S Buxton was a difficult decision. Over the past few weeks we’ve been consulting with our colleagues and, following this rigorous process, the decision has been made to close our store on Saturday 27th April.

“We’d like to thank our customers, the local community and their representatives for the feedback they’ve given. We hope to see lots of customers continuing to shop with us at our other stores in the region and on M&S.com.”

Closing store is right says M&S

