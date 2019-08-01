Clean up operation in the aftermath of Buxton and High Peak floods

Residents and businesses were dealing with the aftermath of the flash floods in Buxton and parts of the High Peak this morning, with some evacuated from their homes.

A clean-up operation is underway following last night's flash flooding - some houses were left flooded with more than a foot of water .

Andrew Stewart of Stewarts Newsagents on Lightwood Road said : "We have been lucky this time. We have just got mopped up and we are back open. Some others have not been quite so lucky. It didn't come up as far as 20 years ago , though all those lower down have been flooded and some have been put up in hotels .

"One of my members of staff has been put up in a Premier Inn through her insurance. There was a foot of water in her house. she is waiting for the assessors to come round.

"The water has subsided now and there is a clear up in process.

"The street cleaners have been round and the fire brigade were here late last night pumping out homes."

Corbar ward Councillors Madeline Hall and Tony Kemp said they were monitoring the situation and would do all they could to help.

Coun Hall said: "The last time there was flooding anything like this was in 1973, when the Hogshaw to the reservoir broke its banks.

"This time Nun Brook broke its banks. Sandbags were taken out and that has limited some of the damage. When the flood was at its maximum it was abut 1.4 m deep. I have been told 30 properties have been affected .

"There is a good neighbourhood watch in that area and I know everyone will be looking out for each other."

She said she would have a better idea of the extent of the damage later today.

Coun Kemp said: "It has not been a good day for Buxton and I feel very sorry for people who have been have been hit by something like this for the second time in the past 20 years.

"There are a certain number of people who will not be able able to go back to their homes for a few days . Both councils will be doing what they can to help them.

"Two teams of staff are going round the affected areas with members of the housing department and benefits office to see if they can offer practical help. We will also be arranging a number of skips to be brought into the area so people can dispose of things damaged from their proerties. We are also posting leaflets with contact numbers on should people not be in."

"I have been involved in meetings with the Envronment Agency and Borough Council Officers this morning

"The early indications are that the culverts are working as they should . I have been told by senior highways engineers they were running clear . There was just more water running down them than the system could handle.

"All the drainage systems were working as they should. This means in the longer term the Highways authority should look at the situation . We have been planning for the probability of a one in a hundred years scenario but increasingly these are occurring more and more often.

"In Buxton a lot of rivers and streams have been covered over as long as anyone alive can remember and it is not going to be easy to overcome these problems . We are going to have to look at ways to increase the capacity of the system.

Coun Kemp urged motorists to drive more carefully on flooded roads. He added: "People should drive with extreme care if there is a flood on the road. People should drive very slowly .

"I was appalled yesterday when I had to go out . People have to filter when just the middle of the road is available but there was a lot of inconsiderate driving with people trying to steam head.

"It doesn't take much to flood your engine when you are three quarters of the way down the middle and someone is coming at you without slowing down."

30 residential properties and two businesses in Buxton hit by flooding, Environment Agency confirms



Intense heavy rain left some homes and businesses flooded on Wednesday evening and roads impassable. Public transport was also severely affected, with cancellations on the lines between Buxton and Stockport, and through the Hope Valley towards Sheffield.

The main A6 between Buxton and Bakewell was closed after the River Wye burst its banks.

Derbyshire police said its officers had dealt with numerous calls from across the area – in particular in Buxton, Whaley Bridge and New Mills – where a number of properties were flooded,

with the Lightwood Road area badly affected.

Flood warnings for the River Wye between Buxton and Bakewell, and the River Goyt at Whaley Bridge, have now been withdrawn, but a flood alert - meaning flooding is still possible -

remains in force for the Wye, with the possibility of further heavy rain forecast. Here roads and low-lying agricultural ground remain at risk.

A police spokesperson said: "Waters are receding in areas of the High Peak hit by flooding last night; however, drivers are warned that roads may still be unpassable.

"Please avoid using low-lying footpaths near rivers and streams and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads which may be flooded."



A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “As a result of intense and very localised rainfall on Wednesday 31 July, we have had reports of a number of approximately 30 residential properties and 2 businesses flooded in Buxton from the Hogshaw Brook, a tributary of the River Wye.

“Environment Agency Field Teams have been on scene working with the emergency services and the local authority to support the response and help the affected community.

“River levels on the Hogshaw Brook have now fallen and the risk of further flooding in the area has reduced. River levels are also falling on the River Wye in Derbyshire. We have now removed the Flood Warning for Derbyshire but four Flood Alerts remain in place across the county.

“We advise people to stay away from swollen rivers and urge people not to drive through flood water as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car.

“People should check their flood risk, sign up for free flood warnings and keep up to date with the latest situation at https://www.gov.uk/check-flood-risk, call Floodline on 0345 988 1188 or follow @EnvAgency on Twitter for the latest flood updates.”‎

A police spokesman said waters are receding in areas of the High Peak hit by flooding last night; however, drivers are warned that roads may still be unpassable.



There are still a number of flood warnings and alerts in place for the county – particularly in the following areas:



Roads and lowlying agricultural ground at Willington, Barrow upon Trent, Swarkestone, Bargate Lane, and the access roads to Willington Meadows, the Twyford Village access road, Church Lane at Barrow, and Ingleby Lane.

Roads and lowlying agricultural ground along the River Wye.

River Dove at the Dovefields Crossing and Saltbrook Cottage

Please avoid using low lying footpaths near rivers and streams and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads which may be flooded.

