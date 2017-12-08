Christmas market raises £500 for Stepping Hill Hospital's baby unit

A Christmas market held in the Pump Room and at the Old Hall Hotel in Buxton has raised £500 for Stepping Hill Hospital's neonatal unit.
The event on Tuesday, December 5, saw both venues transformed into a bustling festive market, showcasing the area's fine food, crafts and gifts.
Jo Shirtcliffe, Sales and Marketing Manager at the Old Hall, said the event was a "great success".
"We would like to thank everyone who supported us, especially the stallholders, Fairfield Brass Band who played throughout the evening and the Pump Room volunteers," she added.