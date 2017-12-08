Christmas market raises £500 for Stepping Hill Hospital's baby unit

A Christmas market held in the Pump Room and at the Old Hall Hotel in Buxton has raised £500 for Stepping Hill Hospital's neonatal unit.

The event on Tuesday, December 5, saw both venues transformed into a bustling festive market, showcasing the area's fine food, crafts and gifts.

Stalls set up in the Pump Room.

Jo Shirtcliffe, Sales and Marketing Manager at the Old Hall, said the event was a "great success".

"We would like to thank everyone who supported us, especially the stallholders, Fairfield Brass Band who played throughout the evening and the Pump Room volunteers," she added.