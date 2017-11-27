Christmas market aids Blythe House Hospice

Crowds of shoppers turned out to support a Christmas market in aid of Blythe House Hospice.
Mixed weather failed to dampen festive spirits at the market which was held on a car park at the former Ferodo works in Chapel-en-le-Frith.
There was a wide variety of stalls with all manner of unusual tempting Christmas gifts on offer.
Father Christmas was in attendance to delight the children, there were fairground rides, a demonstration of bell ringing and visitors tucked into barbecued food.
only the reindeer were missing, they were obviously grazing on the snow covered Cracken Edge or Eccles Pike.
