Christmas chocs for “knackered” hospital staff

A kind-hearted High Peak woman is collecting chocolate boxes as a thanks to overworked hospital staff this Christmas.

Nicky Land, 42, gathered a whopping 119 boxes during her last appeal for staff at Macclesfield and Stepping Hill Hospitals last year - a record she hopes to “smash” this time.

Mum-of-two Nicky will be collecting 650g tubs of Celebrations from several locations including Buxton’s Stars cafe, the New Inn pub and Print Express and New Mills’ Hare and Hounds pub.

She said: “(Hospital staff) are working relentlessly.

“My sister’s baby was born 14 days early and my sister’s partner is a paramedic so we know all about the emergency services.

“You get an idea what she is seeing and doing and at Christmas she turns up for dinner after picking someone up off the road.

“It’s a thankless job and people are so quick to complain.

“There are more people coming in than there are nurses to look after them and they are stretched.

“A few of my friends are nurses or work at A&E - I’ve seen how knackered they are.”

This year the first 100 boxes will go to Macclesfield Hospital while any remaining will go to Stepping Hill Hospital.

As well as her chocolate box collection Nicky is also appealing for donations of wrapped children’s toys for New Mills food bank - which should be marked for age and gender of the child.

To donate money for the chocolate box appeal and toys for the food bank send a message to Nicky’s ‘helping hands- for a better future’ Facebook page or text her on 07936 593318.