Chinley Railway Station’s disabled access bid turned down

Chinley Railway Station’s bid for a share in £300m of Government funding to improve access for the disabled has been turned down.

The busy station links Manchester Piccadilly and Stockport with Sheffield but its single island platform is only accessible by steep steps.

Chinley and Buxworth Transport Group have campaigned hard to attract the funding over more than three years - with surveys and petitions.

After the presentation in Parliament of the 800-plus signature petition Ruth George MP last year the group even met with Nusrat Ghani MP - the Minister responsible for access issues.

However it was announced last week that of the 73 stations which had been successful attracting funding Chinley was not included - due to its lower passenger footfall compared with others.

Paul Tattam, of Chinley and Buxworth Transport Group, said: “Everyone involved - from the transport group to members of the public and elected members - is disappointed.

“But when you look at the amount of money being spent we’re not surprised - but the problem remains.”

Paul said he was hopeful Chinley may have more luck bidding for the Government’s £20m Mid-Tier Access for All programme in future.