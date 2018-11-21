Chatsworth named UK's favourite Christmas market

Chatsworth's annual Christmas market has been named as the UK's favourite in a new national poll.

Premier Inn surveyed 2,000 adults and the annual Derbyshire event came out on top, beating cities including Edinburgh, York and London.

Chatsworth House

As well as getting the highest overall score, Chatsworth was also named the top market for the quality of food and drink. This year's Chatsworth Christmas market is running from November 16 to December 4.

The market held at Leeds Castle in Kent was named the best in terms of entertainment for kids, according to the survey of adults who have attended a Christmas market in the last five years. The Christmas by the River event in London was named the best when it comes to impressing a date.

John Annoh at Premier inn said: “Over the years, Premier Inn has seen Christmas markets become increasingly popular, so we wanted to reveal the nation’s favourites.

"It’s great to see the public exploring what the UK has to offer at this time of year by travelling far and wide to shop for presents and get into the festive spirit.

Over 70% of those polled say they go to a Christmas market because it ‘makes them feel festive’, with a further 42 per cent admitting they find great inspiration for those special Christmas gifts. It is estimated Brits are likely to shell out on average £41 per visit to a Christmas market, with two-thirds admitting they use a festive market to pick up some Christmas shopping.

It’s not just local Christmas markets that prove popular, as almost a fifth of respondents admit they are willing to travel for nearly an hour and a half to get to their Christmas market of choice, with a quarter having taken a mini-break in the UK to coincide with their festive market plans.

‘Gold’ Christmas markets

· Chatsworth Estate

· Edinburgh - Christmas Market

· York - St Nicholas Fair

· Winchester - Cathedral Christmas Market

· London - Christmas Market in Greenwich

· Norwich - Christmas Markets

· Manchester - Christmas Market

· Bath - Christmas Market

· London - Kingston Christmas Market

· London - Hyde Park Winter Wonderland

‘Silver’ Christmas market

· Lincoln - Christmas Market

· London - Christmas By The River

· Chester - Christmas Market

· London - Wintertime at the Southbank Centre

· Newcastle - Christmas Market

· Glasgow - George Square Market

· Durham - Christmas Festival

· Birmingham - Frankfurt Christmas Market

· Leeds - Christkindelmarkt

· Blackpool - Christmas Market