Chatsworth dog digs hole and discovers dinosaur bone at historic Derbyshire stately home

An amazing discovery has been made in the grounds of Derbyshire’s Chatsworth House.

Henry, the Chatsworth dog, was being walked over the weekend in the same area where some routine maintenance had been carried out between Chatsworth House and the River Derwent.

The work had involved digging up a quantity of earth to access pipework in the area.

During his walk, Henry also began digging in the recently disturbed ground and on closer inspection of the hole dug by Henry, part of fossil was found to be visible just below the surface.

Steve Porter, Head of Gardens and Domain at Chatsworth, and his team were immediately called and removed more earth to expose more of the find, which appeared to be part of a large skull.

And resident archaeologist Oliver Jessop was then called in.

Although not a palaeontologist, Oliver does have some knowledge of this area, and his initial findings suggest that the skull may belong to one of two species of dinosaur.

The shape and size of the fossil mean that is likely either an Allosaurus or an Albertosaurus, meaning that it dates from between 70 million and 155 million years ago.

The area has now been secured, and Chatsworth are waiting for a team from the Natural History Museum in London to arrive.