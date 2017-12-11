ChatForCharlie evening raises £10,000 in memory of young Hayfield cyclist

A fundraising evening to support young off-road cyclists has raised over £10,000 in memory of a Hayfield teenager.

The sell-out #ChatForCharlie night at New Mills Art Theatre on Friday November 24 was held for @RideForCharlie, the fund set up by the parents of Hayfield cyclist and cyclo-cross champion Charlie Craig, who passed away suddenly in his sleep in January.

Compered by TV commentator and three-time Olympic medallist and double Track World Champion Rob Hayles, from Hayfield, the event featured two of Britain’s top cyclists, Ian Stannard (Team Sky) and Ben Swift (UAE Team Emirates), and Team Sky Coach and Performance Manager Rod Ellingworth.

The 500-seater auditorium was packed with the audience hearing behind-the-scenes anecdotes from the riders’ time on the British Cycling Academy to riding the Tour de France.

Charlie’s mum and dad, Sarah and Nick Craig, friends and family were in the audience. Nick said: “The #ChatForCharlie evening was a celebration of Charlie’s life.

"The money raised will help us support up-and-coming young riders and hopefully inspire the next generation of British cyclists.

Keen cyclist Charlie Craig, from Hayfield, died in his sleep in January, aged just 15. Photo: Andy Whitehouse.

"Thanks to Rob, Rod, Ben and Ian, everyone who bought tickets and donated prizes and to all the staff at New Mills Art Theatre for making it such a special night.”

More than £3,000 of the overall £10,405 total was raised from the on-the-night raffle alone. Prizes including a framed Vuelta jersey signed by Team Sky’s Chris Froome, hospitality tickets for the Tour of Britain, a junior Frog Bike donated by Team Sky, £500 of Rental Cars and a Powerpod Power Metre donated by Kutoa.

And £1,000 was also generously donated by Dave Genders from the Bottle Stop Off Licence in Bramhall and Will’s Wheelers club members.

The evening at New Mills Art Theatre was a sell-out. Photo: Lissa Cook PR.

Live music at the #ChatforCharlie evening. Photo: Lissa Cook PR.