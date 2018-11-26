Charity convoy pays tribute to three killed in crash near Buxton

A convoy of more than 40 lorries led a memorial through the town on Sunday in honour of three young men killed in car crash.

Aiden Edmonds, Peter Eyre and Daniel Leafe tragically died after a two-car collision on Waterswallows Road earlier this month.

Waterwallows Road RTA, Buxton.

The three were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash after their Ford Fiesta collided with a Land Rover on November 7.

Young dad Aiden, 25, was described as a “fantastic son, brother and friend” while pal Daniel, 18, was called “fun, adventurous and loyal”.

Families of three young men killed in crash near Buxton pay tribute to them

Peter’s family described him as “an outgoing lad who loved his friends and family”.

Aiden’s best friend Nik Gaunt led Sunday’s tribute procession in his late friend’s lorry during the moving gathering - with £550 so far being collected in donations for the families of the three friends.

When the convoy had finished drivers gathered to hear Aiden’s father thank everyone for coming - described as a “sad moment”

Sarah Edwards, 29, - a close friends of Aiden’s who knew him through school - said the day was “emotional” and “overwhelming”.

She said: “We had more people come and support it than we originally thought - which was great.

“This has been devastating - everybody feels the same.”

Sarah said she wanted to thank everyone who took part in the convey after her husband Ben Edwards, 27, posted a Facebook appeal for drivers.

Anyone who witnessed the crash earlier this month or who has any other information is asked to contact police on 101.

The funerals for Aiden, Peter and Daniel will all take place at St Peter’s Church, Fairfield.

Aiden’s is at 10.30am on Wednesday, with Peter’s funeral at 2pm the same day.

Daniel’s funeral is at 2pm on Friday.