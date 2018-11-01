Charity appeals for Christmas collection volunteers

Can you spare some time to help a charity which provides nursing care for terminally ill patients?

Marie Curie is looking for volunteers to help at Christmas collections.

Collection days are held in supermarkets, stores and towns.

Dan Booth, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser for Derbyshire said: “Our collection slots are only two hours long and will most definitely leave you with that

Christmas cheer.”

To become a Marie Curie Collector, you need to be aged 16 or over. Children are welcome to collect alongside a parent or guardian.

For more information for how you can get involved, contact Dan Booth on 01332 204221, email daniel.booth@mariecurie.org.uk or sign up online at www.mariecurie.org.uk