Chapel-en-le-Frith sweethearts mark 50 years together

A devoted Chapel-en-le-Frith couple are celebrating their golden wedding anniversary after meeting at a dance more than 50 years ago.

Philip and Kathleen Drabble are marking their milestone with family and friends parties and also a Caribbean cruise.

They tied the knot on February 15, 1969 - a year after the chance encounter at a Fairfield dance hall - sacrificing a honeymoon to move into their very own two-bedroom cottage on the day of their wedding at Chapel’s St Thomas Becket Church.

Kathleen, 67, described the wedding as a ‘sunny and chilly’ and ‘brilliant’ day - it was followed by a reception at The Kings Arms Hotel.

Describing their first lovenest home together, she said: “It was a lovely little two-bedroom cottage but there was only one electric socket in the house.

“So we had a to make lot of alterations to it, but it paid dividends in the end.”

Kathleen and Philip, 73, spent four years at the cottage before moving into a three-bedroom semi-detached house - where they spent the next 30 years.

They then settled into their present home - a bungalow on Chapel’s Barlow Road.

Kathleen, who worked as a personal carer for the elderly, and Philip, who worked for Chapel brake linings firm Ferodo, are both retired now.

The couple, who have two sons David, 50, and Andrew, 45, enjoy gardening, walking and holidays and have been kept busy by their seven grandchildren.

Speaking about the secret to a long and happy marriage, Kathleen added: “If you’re prepared to give and take everything works out alright - you do have rough years when you start your family.”