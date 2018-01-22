Chapel company’s market boost for Blythe House Hospice

A charity Christmas market run by workers at Federal-Mogul in Chapel en le Frith has raised £1,571 for Blythe House Hospice.

Jayne Oldham and Elena Mocanu from Federal-Mogul presented the cheque to Louise Furmston, Blythe House Hospice’s Macmillan information and support manager.

Jayne said: “Our annual Christmas markets bring together Blythe House and the local community. The Christmas markets grow in popularity each year which help promotes local businesses. It’s a great meeting place.”

Janet Dunphy, chief executive officer at Blythe House, said: “The markets really did feel like a community connected. I could really sense organisations working together to benefit people in the High Peak. That is so appreciated, we spend the public’s money with great care and when local companies devote so much it matters enormously.’