Celebrations as Hayfield Legion’s fundraising Standard Bearer beer now available in bottles

A beer fit for heroes has proved so popular it will be available all year round.

Last year the Hayfield branch of the Royal British Legion teamed up with Wincle Brewery to produce the Standard Bearer cask ale which proved such a fundraising success the brewery has agreed to produce it all year round in bottles.

Neil Deaville and entertainer Linda Dee

Members of the branch went to the Macclesfield-based brewery on Friday to celebrate the launch of the next step for the fundraising beer.

Standard Bearer Neil Deaville, which the beer is named after to commemorate him being the longest standard bearer in the country with 55 years service to the legion, said: “I’ve never had my face on a bottle of beer before!

“I’m over the moon the brewery approached us and wanted to carry on selling the Standard Bearer.”

Last year 73 barrels of the cask beer were sold which raised £730 for the Hayfield Poppy Appeal and the cask ale will be back from mid September to mid November and the company has pledged to donate 15p from every bottle sale to the appeal.

Hayfield branch members went on a daytrip to Wincle Brewery to celebrate the launch of the new bottled beer

Legion Padre John Hudghton was at the launch and blessed the new beer.

He said: “I have blessed all kind of things but blessing the Standard Bearer beer has been on of the most fun things to be involved with and most of all it is supporting a good cause.

“People who fought for freedom and peace sadly don’t get the help and support they need from government so it’s great to know our community is doing a bit to help others.”