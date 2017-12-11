CCTV APPEAL: Stapleford car stolen

Nottinghamshire Police want to talk to this man after a car and wallet were stolen from Stapleford.

Officers want to speak to him after a burglary happened in Stapleford.

A Notts Police spokesman said: “A car was stolen along with a wallet from Sisley Avenue between 10.15pm pm Tuesday, October 7 and 8am the following day.

“The man in the photo is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall, of a medium build and in his 30s. He also wore a stud in his left ear.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Notts Police on 101 quoting incident 231 of 8 October 2017.