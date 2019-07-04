Cause of Buxton house fire not yet disclosed

Fire chiefs are yet to disclose the cause of a blaze at a Buxton house.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Fairfield Road at around 2.15pm on Thursday.

A fire has broken out at a house on Fairfield Road in Buxton. Picture by Lucy Ball.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "The fire was in a rear bedroom and spread to the roof.

"Firefighters used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire."

The spokesperson was unable to disclose the cause of the blaze to the Buxton Advertiser this afternoon.

Thankfully, nobody was injured in the incident.

Lesley Dingle and Samantha Stobbart, both from Buxton, said they were driving past when the window on the upper floor of the house blew out.

Samantha said: "All we could hear were sirens coming from all directions as we were driving up the street.

"There was so much noise and smoke was everywhere."

Lesley added: "There is glass on the road from when the window blew out and there was smoke pouring out everywhere."

Samantha added: "I hope everyone is OK."

