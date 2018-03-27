Catwalk debut for High Peak cancer survivor

A brave cancer survivor will be strutting her stuff on the catwalk as a model for a cancer support charity.

Last year Gemma Ellis, from Chapel-en-le-Frith, was diagnosed with breast cancer which later spread to her lymph nodes. She endured six gruelling rounds of chemotherapy and is now in remission.

Gemma has now been selected to take part in Maggie’s on the Runway in June.

The charity event is back for its second year and will once again include a catwalk where all the models are people affected by cancer.

There will also be a glitzy afternoon tea, evening gala ball and performances from entertainment stars – all under the wings of Concorde at the Manchester Airport Visitor Centre.

Gemma will be performing throughout the afternoon and also at the evening gala.

She will be accompanied by her daughters on one of the catwalks, and another will be specifically to raise awareness of breast cancer.

The 35-year-old, who works as a discharge co-ordinator at Newholme Hospital in Bakewell, said: “I didn’t think I would be selected but it’s great I have and its such a milestone moment as it shows how far I have come in just one year.

“For me this is a chance to be pampered and get my hair and make-up done and feel more like the old me.

“I think a lot of people think that now I don’t have cancer I’m back to my ‘normal self’, but I’m still on tablets, injections, I have hospital appointments and I’m still so shattered all the time, so this will be a nice release for me and a great way to raise some much-needed funds for the wonderful work Maggie’s do.”

Maggie’s, which is based in the grounds of Manchester’s Christie Hospital, provides free practical and emotional support for people living with cancer.

Sinead Collins, from Maggie’s, said: “Maggie’s is a place that picks people up when they are facing tough questions, exhausting treatment and difficult emotions.

“The money raised through Maggie’s on the Runway will allow us to support even more people when they need us most.”

To support Gemma’s fundraising, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/gemma-ellis35 Gemma has also created a breast cancer support group which contains information on how to check your breasts for lumps for more information click here.